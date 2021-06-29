Hensel accepts role with Habitat for Humanity

“Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is just growing like crazy and they want to be sure that they are able to maintain their organizational structure, their culture and be sure that everyone understands the mission as well as doing leadership development,” Hensel said.

He said it was a difficult decision to leave the chamber due to its current momentum.

“The good things that have come out of COVID for the chamber, it has forced us to be incredibly creative,” Hensel said. “We spent an entire year where we could not have the events that we had planned.”

Rather than returning sponsorship dollars that had already been contributed, the chamber created entirely new events such as Coffee with Kevin where various guests would come in a virtual setting to speak.

Coffee with Kevin originated as a way to get information about the pandemic out to the community but later evolved into a showcase of events in the community.

Hensel said he would try to bring in guests for Coffee with Kevin to showcase things he thought the community needed to be proud of.