Hensel accepts role with Habitat for Humanity

The Greater Area of Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is in a time of transition.
President and CEO at the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Kevin Hensel’s last day working at the chamber was today, June 30.
Hensel joined the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO in September 2019.
He has lived in Bellevue most of his life, graduated from Bellevue West High School, has two degrees from Bellevue University and served on multiple boards of directors for organizations in the community, including the chamber.
Hensel said he will now be working for Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, as its manager of organizational effectiveness and leadership development.
Hensel said he built a strong relationship with the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Omaha in August of 2020, when the Omaha organization acquired the Sarpy County Habitat for Humanity.
“Someone that I used to work with became their director of human resources and they reached out to me to see if I would be interested in doing some contract training around leadership development for them,” Hensel said.
Hensel said it turns out, when he met with the former co-worker, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha created a new role that it hoped he would take.
“Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is just growing like crazy and they want to be sure that they are able to maintain their organizational structure, their culture and be sure that everyone understands the mission as well as doing leadership development,” Hensel said.
He said it was a difficult decision to leave the chamber due to its current momentum.
“The good things that have come out of COVID for the chamber, it has forced us to be incredibly creative,” Hensel said. “We spent an entire year where we could not have the events that we had planned.”
Rather than returning sponsorship dollars that had already been contributed, the chamber created entirely new events such as Coffee with Kevin where various guests would come in a virtual setting to speak.
Coffee with Kevin originated as a way to get information about the pandemic out to the community but later evolved into a showcase of events in the community.
Hensel said he would try to bring in guests for Coffee with Kevin to showcase things he thought the community needed to be proud of.
“There’s a tendency for us to look at other surrounding communities, who have an awful lot of things going on and for us to feel as though there’s nothing going on in Bellevue,” Hensel said.
Hensel would like to think there is a lot going on in Bellevue.
“We may not see a lot of construction necessarily, but we’ve got a lot of things to be proud of,” Hensel said.
Hensel said places like Bellevue University and Marathon Ventures are both gems in the community.
For example, Marathon Ventures is in a building that most people might pass by on their commute down Fort Crook Road.
“They roast over a million pounds of peanuts for Dairy Queen that go into their Peanut Buster Parfaits across the country and all of that is happening right at the corner of Fort Crook,” Hensel said.
Faith Morrison, vice president of the chamber, said she is grateful for the partnership she has had with Hensel.
“Between us, Kevin was the visionary and I was the person that could put it together and make it operational, so to be able to have that kind of a partnership with your employer is very special,” Morrison said.
Morrison is also leaving the chamber for another job opportunity and her last day was also today, June 30.
Even with Hensel and Morrison leaving the chamber, the membership is looking forward to utilizing the chambers services.
Amy Cullum, owner of Apples and More and a member of the chamber, said Hensel and the chamber have helped her business out in several ways.
Cullum said Hensel referred her to an attorney as Apples and More is currently going through a name change and rebranding process.
“I haven’t known who else to reach out to, but the chamber has been great for me to bounce ideas off of and ask questions,” Cullum said.
Cullum said the chamber has been helpful to her as she comes from an educational background and not a business one.
“I don’t have a business degree,” Cullum said. “I’m a teacher that went corporate and so to be able to bounce ideas off of them in regards to those kinds of things, they’ve been immensely helpful.”
Although Hensel will not be working for the chamber, his presence will still be felt in some capacity due to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha being a member of Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve spent the majority of my life here as a resident and participating in one way or another in the community and that will continue,” Hensel said.