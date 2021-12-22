Here's the list of area students who graduated from UNL last weekend

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 1,316 graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.
In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated. About two dozen returned to be recognized.
Following is a list of graduates from the Omaha metro area. Some students requested not to be listed.
Bellevue
Maya Kim Bullock, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Drew Jacob Davidson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cletus Harrison DeWispelare, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Brittany Danielle Horbach, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with distinction.
Chloe Elizabeth Molnar, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Anthony E. Oddo, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Lindsay Michelle Van Ryckeghem, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.