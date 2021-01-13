Holiday closings

The Sarpy County Courthouse, courthouse annexes and Sheriff’s Office will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
All public safety/emergency services (Sheriff’s jail and 911 Operations) will remain open.
