Holiday closings
All Sarpy County offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and the courthouse will close at noon on Dec. 24. All public safety/emergency services, Jail, and 911 Operations will remain open.

State of Nebraska offices will be closed Dec. 24 and Adult Probation will close at noon. All State offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

