The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County has mortgage assistance in excess available to COVID-impacted homeowners in Sarpy County, and most specifically in Bellevue, according to information sent to the Leader.
Carolyn Pospisil, Executive Director of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County, said in a non-pandemic year, obtaining housing in Sarpy County can be difficult.
She said a big obstacle to housing in the county is the low vacancy rate for affordable housing.
Pospisil said the housing foundation defines affordable housing at $1,300 or less per month.
“Since the time of the flood in 2019, we had about 150 vacant units and now we have, since the 1st of April, 2021 when we did the count, we had 17 in the whole county,” Pospisil said.
She said the housing foundation had one fund that came from Community Development Block Grant funds from the City of Bellevue and separate funds that are available for mortgage assistance outside of Bellevue.
The reason behind the excess mortgage assistance funds is varied, but Pospisil said there might be people who still need help but do not think they qualify for further assistance.
“Most people that are in mortgages are trying to figure out how to make it work,” Pospisil said.
Pospisil said those who have mortgages do no typically seek assistance from the housing foundation.
“Asking for help isn’t something that those households are used to doing, but if someone’s been COVID-impacted and honestly, by now everyone’s been COVID-impacted, but if your income has been COVID-impacted, then you qualify for the assistance,” Pospisil said.
Those seeking mortgage assistance must show the foundation a paystub from before March 2020, and then provide anything that proves that COVID caused income loss.
Property owners can email resources@sarpyhousing.org or call the housing foundation office at 402-504-1681.
If assistance is approved, the foundation will then pay montage companies directly.
Pospisil said she is surprised by the excess funds.
“Nationwide, there’s an abundance of funds and part of that is just processing,” Pospisil said.
The current round of funds for mortgage assistance are directly from the State of Nebraska and are being administered by the state.
“If you’ve got rent issues due to COVID, there’s help for you,” Pospisil said.