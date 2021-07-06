The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County has mortgage assistance in excess available to COVID-impacted homeowners in Sarpy County, and most specifically in Bellevue, according to information sent to the Leader.

Carolyn Pospisil, Executive Director of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County, said in a non-pandemic year, obtaining housing in Sarpy County can be difficult.

She said a big obstacle to housing in the county is the low vacancy rate for affordable housing.

Pospisil said the housing foundation defines affordable housing at $1,300 or less per month.

“Since the time of the flood in 2019, we had about 150 vacant units and now we have, since the 1st of April, 2021 when we did the count, we had 17 in the whole county,” Pospisil said.

She said the housing foundation had one fund that came from Community Development Block Grant funds from the City of Bellevue and separate funds that are available for mortgage assistance outside of Bellevue.

The reason behind the excess mortgage assistance funds is varied, but Pospisil said there might be people who still need help but do not think they qualify for further assistance.