Housing Foundation for Sarpy County to distribute $1.7 million in funding

The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County began accepting applications for assistance from eligible county residents on Sept. 28 who need help paying past-due rent and mortgages due to lost income because of COVID-19.
The foundation will distribute around $850,000 in CARES Act funds through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as well as $850,000 funds received through a partnership with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and Sherwood Foundation and a 121,500 CDBG-CV award through the city of Bellevue.
Funds will be allocated on a first-come, first-approved basis until they are exhausted.
Carolyn Pospisil, executive director of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County said the foundation needs to spend $850,000 of the funds by Dec. 30. Any remaining funds would carry over into January.
She said this funding does not need to be a last resort and families do not need to have foreclosure notices on their homes, but they do need to show they are behind on their payments.
The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program allocations may be used to pay both past-due rent and past-due mortgage payments.
The program is designed to help Sarpy County residents with low to moderate incomes who have seen a reduction in income due to COVID-19 pandemic and who are facing eviction or foreclosure as a result. People are eligible for up to four months of unpaid, past-due rent or mortgage payments, with a maximum grant of $4,000.
If people qualify, the grant funds will be paid directly to their landlord or mortgage company.
Applications forms are available on the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County website: sarpyhousing.org.
A list of supporting documentation and complete eligibility requirements are also available on the foundation website.
