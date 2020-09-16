How the local high school football teams fared last week

Class A
1. Omaha Westside (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista 42-11
2. Millard South (3-0) beat Millard West 31-12
3. Bellevue West (1-0) off
4. Elkhorn South (2-1) beat Millard North 21-14
5. Millard West (1-2) lost to Millard South 31-12
6. Lincoln Southeast (3-0) beat Grand Island 35-10
7. Grand Island (1-1) lost to Lincoln Southeast 35-10
8. Kearney (0-2) off
9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) off
10. Gretna (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista South 45-22
Class B
Omaha Skutt (1-1) beat Omaha Gross 50-12
