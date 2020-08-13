Immanuel Lutheran Church blesses area schools

Immanuel Lutheran Church members said a prayer for each Bellevue K-12 school Sunday, in preparation for the schools opening this week.

After almost five months, Bellevue schools are opening this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Immanuel Lutheran sent out several church members to recite a prayer wishing children and teachers luck on returning.

Deanna Deegan, who recited the prayer at Central Elementary, where she formerly taught, said as a retired teacher, she felt honored to give a prayer.

“I taught 22 years here, so I understand what it takes with all the energy and all the emotion and caring to be a teacher and school staff member,” she said.

“Things that are already a challenge, the pandemic adds an extra twist to it to make it more difficult.

“My heart goes out to the school community and I wish them the very best. I hope we get beyond this soon.”

