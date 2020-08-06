Immanuel Lutheran Church to bless area schools

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bellevue will host an ecumenical and interfaith Back to School Blessing event Sunday at each Bellevue public and private K–12 school at 5 p.m.

The church will share a blessing over each school, their staff, students and families. Anyone is welcome, though the church asks attendees wear masks and maintain proper social distance.

Although no designated gathering will occur at preschools and homeschools, the church encourages prayers for them, as well.

A digital copy of the blessing will be available at ourimmanuel.org for those who wish to participate at their own time or location.

In a news release, the church said, “We want to share God’s love, hope and healing with everyone who enters the doors of our schools and through digital platforms. We hope you join us in bringing this message to our community.”

