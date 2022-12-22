Job classifications for police command staff changed without council approval

Bellevue taxpayers could wind up paying for hundreds of hours of overtime pay for top police officials after a city official changed their job classifications without consulting the city attorney or getting approval from the Bellevue City Council.

The change, made by Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow, stemmed from an effort to ensure smooth operations of the Bellevue Police Department’s SWAT team.

But it also resulted in the resignation of City Attorney Bree Robbins. In an email to City Council members last week, Robbins said her opinions on the change led to her being “pushed out” of her role by Ristow.

Now some council members are asking questions about what happened and whether Bellevue city officials are communicating enough with the council about important issues.

“At this point I’m looking to get answers and find out more,” said Ward 5 Councilman Don Preister, saying he had a short conversation with Ristow on Monday night.

The controversy began with an October meeting in which Robbins advised against a suggested change that would have allowed command staff to log 360 hours of administrative time — a form of overtime — instead of the 80-hour maximum under the current labor agreement.

Robbins wrote in last week’s email to council members that the suggested change to the command staff’s labor agreement was brought to her and the city’s finance director in late October, just before it was to be presented to the City Council.

Both raised concerns, such as the document’s lack of a fiscal impact statement and the attempted renegotiation of the command staff’s collective bargaining agreement in the middle of a contract term. The current labor agreement was approved in October 2021 and was meant to run to September 2025.

Ultimately, the proposed amendment, which could have cost the city $90,000, was scrapped. Instead, Ristow moved to change the job classifications of command staff, which allowed them opportunities to get overtime.

In a November memo to Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary, Ristow informed the chief that “based upon (their) recent conversations” he was willing to temporarily change the job classifications for police captain and assistant police captain from exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act to nonexempt. The nonexempt status allows for overtime to be calculated.

The classification changes came after recent promotions within the Police Department. One of the promoted captains is also the commander of the department’s SWAT team, so he’s now filling the roles of both SWAT team commander and police captain, Ristow said in a statement.

The SWAT team commander is in charge of coordinating team member selection, training and other duties that ensure the team’s operational response readiness.

When the commander’s duties are added up, they’re equal to about 392 hours per year, which results in about $33,042 annually, the city estimates.

“This is a transition that is actively being worked on, but in order to guarantee the effectiveness of the SWAT team and limit the city’s liability, we need to be certain that the leader of SWAT has the background and experience necessary to be successful,” Ristow said.

The change never went before the City Council for approval, and the city attorney wasn’t asked to review the memo that allowed for the job classification changes. However, Ristow said City Council President Paul Cook was involved in conversations.

Cook did not return a reporter’s message Tuesday.

In her email to council members, Robbins wrote that her October meeting with Ristow was the “beginning of the end” of her time as city attorney.

“After this incident, I was iced out of routine meetings and tasks that I had performed and been engaged in over the term of my employment,” Robbins wrote to council members.

Robbins declined to comment to the Omaha World-Herald on the events leading to her resignation. But her email to City Council members, obtained by the newspaper, outlined the frustrations she felt in the last months of her time as city attorney.

At the end of November, Robbins wrote, she emailed Mayor Rusty Hike and Ristow to ask if she would be reappointed as city attorney.

“They never responded in writing or verbally,” Robbins wrote.

She began to search for a new job and was offered a position outside of the City of Bellevue. Her last day as city attorney was to be Jan. 6 — a date mutually agreed upon by the city administration and Robbins.

The transitional period before her final day was amicable, Robbins said. Then, a records request from Omaha World-Herald arrived on Friday, Dec. 9.

Robbins alleges that Ristow referenced the records request the following Monday during a meeting and told Robbins that she would be escorted out and immediately relieved of her duties as city attorney.

“(Ristow) said that he was in receipt of the OWH Public Record Request and that he needed trust in the office, and I would be leaving immediately,” Robbins wrote. “I asked him if he was implying that I had something to do with the request, and he just kept saying for me not to take it personally.”

Ristow was asked by a reporter if the public records request played a role in moving up Robbins’ resignation date.

“That is an inaccurate statement,” Ristow said in an email. “Her resignation was effective January 6th and she is being paid through that date.”

A reporter did receive a news tip that a potential change had been made to the Bellevue Police Department’s labor agreement. The tip did not come from Robbins.

“I poured my heart and soul into Bellevue for nearly four years,” Robbins wrote to council members. “I was a part of so much positive change and momentum, and to be kicked out the door without even allowing me to address the Council and have a proper farewell is inappropriate.”

Council member Thomas Burns told the Omaha World-Herald that “communications need to improve” within the city.

“The City Council has a responsibility to ensure transparency and fiscal accountability,” Burns said. “Council members must be informed when the city attorney believes actions don’t comport with good faith management of budgets and contracts.”

Ristow said the job classification changes were not brought to council members because a contractual change to the labor agreement wasn’t needed.

“The Police Command Staff union was also very involved in these discussions, from the problem-solving stage through implementation,” Ristow said. “There were discussions with them regarding all options and they took the matter to their membership to discuss objections and approvals.”

Police Chief Ken Clary did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In an email to command staff sent in November, Clary shared Ristow’s memo and wrote that all overtime will be based on operational need, and any nonemergency accrual will need his preapproval.

“This is the ultimate result of a conversation that I began with Mr. Ristow to address an upcoming issue,” Clary wrote. “He was very gracious in making it fair for all, so please help me ensure that this is used according to the original intent.”

The nonexempt status of the command staff’s job classifications is set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 — just over two years from now.