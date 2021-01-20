Kelly, Klug to lead Sarpy County Board of Commissioners

Sarpy County commissioners selected Don Kelly to serve a sixth-consecutive term as Chairman of the Sarpy County Board on Jan. 12. He first held the position in 2016.

Kelly represents District 1 and was elected to the board in 2012.

“2021 is going to be an incredibly transformational year in Sarpy County,” Kelly said. “Construction will start on a new correctional center in the spring, and we’re improving major roadways across the county, including Platteview, Giles and Cornhusker. We’re also welcoming new businesses, like the Amazon fulfillment center, and dozens of new residential developments that will bring thousands of new residents to Sarpy.”

Commissioner David Klug, who represents District 2, will serve as Vice Chair. He has been a member of the board since 2019.

“As commissioners in the fastest growing county in the state, we’re committed to providing quality services and infrastructure while making sure we focus on the bottom line and the taxpayers’ interests,” Klug said.

Also at its Jan. 12 meeting, the Board:

• Hired Felsburg Holt and Ullevig to design three-lane paved roadway on 60th Street from Capehart Road to Highway 370.

• Waived the Omaha Storm Chasers’ December 2020 and June 2021 rental payments in lieu of the $500,000 the county received from the Event Centers and Sports Arena Stabilization Program.

