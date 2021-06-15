Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen back to provide a hot meal to kids in need

Major Adam Moore who serves as a city coordinator for the Salvation Army said he is glad to return to the traditional model for the program.

“It is absolutely wonderful for me to take just a moment to visit with the children,” Moore said.

He said the traditional model provides a more personable experience for all.

“To be able to see the faces and to see the gratitude and excitement of the children just waiting to be able to eat, so many of us here in the Omaha area are blessed to take lunch for granted,” Moore said

He said for some of the children the program serves, the free meal they get is what they will eat for the day.

“We are honored and privileged at the Salvation Army to be the conduit of the generosity and the faithfulness of our community,” Moore said.

In the meantime, Food Bank for the Heartland and The Salvation Army transitioned their resources to a drive-thru, on-site distribution model at area schools, pantries and other partners.

The Salvation Army is set to temporarily run the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program on its own for 2021, while Food Bank for the Heartland continues to focus efforts on its ongoing programs that address emergency community needs brought about by the pandemic.

