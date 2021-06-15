Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen back to provide a hot meal to kids in need

This summer, Bellevue Public Library is more than a place for books and story times. It is also a place where hungry children can get a hot meal from Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen.
The Salvation Army Western Division had several volunteers at the Bellevue Public Library on June 9 for the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program 2021 edition kick off.
From noon to 1 p.m., the Salvation Army Western division canteen (food truck) crew served free lunches to over 100 school-aged children in the library parking lot.
According to a Salvation Army press release, Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen aims to be a lifeline for children and families who normally rely on getting lunches at school buildings, but who are unable to access such meals during the summertime due to lack of transportation or other logistical circumstances.
The Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program provides hot, nutritious lunches — free of charge — to area children at the places where they live and play.
Children 18 years of age and younger are eligible. There are seven feeding sites this year. The sites cover a large swath of the metro. Serving times vary by stop location.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program was temporarily paused.
This season, Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen is shifting back to more of a traditional service model.
Major Adam Moore who serves as a city coordinator for the Salvation Army said he is glad to return to the traditional model for the program.
“It is absolutely wonderful for me to take just a moment to visit with the children,” Moore said.
He said the traditional model provides a more personable experience for all.
“To be able to see the faces and to see the gratitude and excitement of the children just waiting to be able to eat, so many of us here in the Omaha area are blessed to take lunch for granted,” Moore said
He said for some of the children the program serves, the free meal they get is what they will eat for the day.
“We are honored and privileged at the Salvation Army to be the conduit of the generosity and the faithfulness of our community,” Moore said.
In the meantime, Food Bank for the Heartland and The Salvation Army transitioned their resources to a drive-thru, on-site distribution model at area schools, pantries and other partners.
The Salvation Army is set to temporarily run the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program on its own for 2021, while Food Bank for the Heartland continues to focus efforts on its ongoing programs that address emergency community needs brought about by the pandemic.