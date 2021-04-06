 Skip to main content
KidSpeak: Bellevue Elementary School
KidSpeak: Bellevue Elementary School

This week, we asked third graders from Bellevue Elementary School, ”If you wrote a book, what would it be about” Here is a sample what they said:

+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak1

Food companies. People need to be more aware of the food they are eating and try to be healthier.

Elijah Garza
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak2

A hamster that’s trying to spread kindness all around the world. The world needs a little more kindness everywhere.

Grace Breaux
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak3

History because I like learning about history. I like to learn how other people lived.

Liam Myers DeLeon
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak4

Kindness because kindness is the way to go.

Lily Hardebeck
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak5

Moving because I have moved four times. I moved from South Dakota to Louisiana to Rhode Island to Nebraska.

Lucas Carlson
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak6

Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the civil rights movement. I would write that because it is important not to treat people meanly because of the color of their skin.

Lucille Kaufman
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak7

“Famous art masterpieces” because I would like people to be inspired to make their very own masterpieces like Vincent Van Gogh.

MacKenzie Berry
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak8

Women’s history month because those people fought for our freedom and risked their lives for us. That will be the book I will write.

Renee Wanjiru
+8 
20210407_bl_kidspeak9

Being kind. It would also be about manners.

Za-Ryan Castro
