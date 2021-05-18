 Skip to main content
KidSpeak: Fort Crook Elementary
This week, we asked kindergarten students from KidSpeak: Fort Crook Elementary, ”If you were invisible for a day, what would you do?” Here is a sample of what they said:

Pet bunnies and go to a restaurant and get whatever I wanted. I would travel to Texas too and maybe even Mexico.

Brooklyn Loring
Scare people by tickling them and scare them while they are in bed.

Charles Schwabe
I would scare Mrs. Hill and Mrs. Berney!

Elizabeth Cruz
Slide papers down tables.

Jc Orozco
Get some stuff from the store without buying it.

Ray Simpson
I would play video games for 10 hours!

Stanley Maynard
Hide from my mom.

Marley Whitmer
I would scare people and juggle!

Dexter Tuck
I would scare people by yelling “boo!”

Haley Wellman
