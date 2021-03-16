 Skip to main content
KidSpeak: Peter Sarpy Elementary
This week, we asked first graders from Peter Sarpy Elementary, ”What comforts you when you are scared” Here is a sample of their answers:

Repeat in my mind - there’s nothing there.

Colton Lindsey
I snuggle my cat when I am scared.

Eva Messinger
My dog.

Greyson Gausemel
I feel scared when I see spiders. I feel better when I squish them.

Jameson McCart
My stuffy Annie and my glowing bouncy ball. I sleep with Annie and she protects me at night.

Keira Morgan
My stuffy. She helps me sleep when I am scared. Her name is Rainbow.

Keylei Caffey-Gillion
Eating Cookies.

Mikiah Hernandez
My mom and dad.

Noah Huff
What makes me feel better is to hug my dog Maggie.

Rebecca Rosales
