This week, we asked fifth students from Bertha Barber Elementary School, ”If I could meet any celebrity it would be” Here is a sample what they said:

Lebron James because he is so good at what he is good at.

Brock Holmes-Banfield
If I could meet any celebrity it would be Taylor Swift.

Candice Stephens
It would be Peyton Manning because he is a football player that played for the Denver Broncos.

David Nortu
Michael Jordan because he is the best basketball player and he broke world records in basketball games.

DJ Stonerook
The Celebrity I would like to meet is Tom Holland (aka Spiderman.) I would like to meet him because he plays Spiderman and he is my favorite avenger.

Herberth Alvarenga
If I could meet any celebrity it would be Alex Morgan a USA soccer player. As a soccer player myself I would like to ask her what it is like to play with hundreds of people watching?

Rylee O’Brien
I would pick Neil Armstrong because I like learning about space like Apollo 13 and 11.

Samuel Stoulil
Roman Reigns because he is good at wrestling.

Tyler Morgan
