Lady Chieftains look to bounce back before Metro tourney

After starting the season with a .500 record at 3-3, the Bellevue East girl’s varsity soccer team took the pitch against a highly-touted Gretna Dragons squad on April 1 at Chieftain Stadium.

Bellevue East entered the contest coming off a huge 10-0 victory over Omaha Northwest on March 30, that featured three players with double-digit goals. Sami Reding led the way with four goals, Mya Skoff had three and Faith Tyner had two. Layla Vazquez was also responsible for a goal in the Chieftains’ dominating, 80-minute performance.

Thursday’s contest, however, would yield much different results for the Bellevue East faithful as Gretna entered the contest boasting an undefeated record of 5-0. It didn’t take long for the Dragons to get rolling as they scored four goals in the first half and three more in the second while shutting out the Chieftains for a full 80 minutes to win 7-0.

Gretna’s dominating victory comes as no surprise to Nebraska soccer fans, the Dragons have only given up two goals this year over six games and have a +49 goal differential. In fact, only one team has scored on Gretna thus far this season.

Bellevue East will now try to bounce back on April 5, against a struggling Omaha Bryan squad at home before the upcoming girls varsity Metro Conference Tournament set to begin on Thursday, April 8. The tournament is scheduled to run through the weekend and finish on Monday, April 12, with the championship game on Omaha South’s pitch.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.