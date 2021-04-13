Lady T-Birds end Metro tourney with blowout win over Omaha North

The Bellevue West girls varsity soccer team split their two Metro Conference Tournament games in a loss against Millard South April 8, and a win against Omaha North on April 9.

After winning three of their last four games, Bellevue West entered the 2021 Metro Conference Tournament with high hopes. The lady Thunderbirds entered the tournament as the ninth seed slated to play the eighth-seeded Patriots of Millard South.

Last Thursday’s first round matchup took place at Papillion-La Vista South, one of the four host sites for the girls tournament. Bellevue West and Millard South were fairly evenly matched on the pitch as neither team was able to put one in the net during the first half.

Both teams were able to get on the scoreboard during the second half but Millard South was able to edge the T-Birds in a close 2-1 match. Mia McVay notched the sole T-Bird goal in their loss.

Day two of the Metro tournament featured a match-up against Omaha North, a tough team coming off a loss against the top-seeded Titans of Papillion-La Vista South. The lady T-Birds wasted absolutely no time on the pitch as they clearly overwhelmed Omaha North all afternoon.