Law enforcement offer mobile tips, crime prevention app

“We would at least have a photo of that vehicle for if we have thefts reported later,” Stolley said. “This gives up a more timely way to collect that information and fill that gap. It gets that information to law enforcement, though you don’t necessarily need to call 911.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously, or not, all at the users control.

“The real value is we can community back to you anonymously, get more information and have that conversation without knowing who you are,” Stolley said.

Developed in 2018, the app is being used in communities throughout 25 states.

“Essentially, my business models as a way to decentralize people’s relationship with law enforcement because we all travel,” said app developer Kevin Angell, CEO of Crowdsourced Geofencing Solutions LLC. “Prior to the introduction of the app, you’d have to download an app specific to a police department. You might have eight different apps and have to know what jurisdiction you were in.

“Instead, we made the app itself the central part, the platform. The app works based on your location and knows where to send your tip.”