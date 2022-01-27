Lawsuit over pepper ball injury during 2020 protest will proceed on two of four claims

Keup and his partner had gone to the first night of Omaha’s protests at 72nd and Dodge Streets on May 29, 2020, about 11:30 p.m. His partner, Grady Brodigan, had wanted to take photos of the lingering demonstration, and Keup stood on a sidewalk on Cass Street near 72nd, about 100 feet from law enforcement and peaceful protesters.

Keup said that, as his partner took photographs, four Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies wearing riot gear walked through the Walgreens parking lot toward him. One deputy raised a pepper ball gun and fired — hitting him in the right eye and in the shoulder.

Keup fell to the ground and deputies grabbed him and flushed his eye out with water without his consent, according to the lawsuit, causing more pain.

Attorneys for Sarpy County argued that because Keup was “standing idly” when he was hit, he was not involved in any “expressive conduct” that the First Amendment would protect.

Judge Buescher disagreed, saying that prior case law has demonstrated a constitutional right to record and observe police activity in public.