Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties accepts applications for vacancy

The Coordinating Council of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties plans to fill a vacancy in Subcouncil District 5 next month.

Residency within the district, which includes South Omaha and parts of Bellevue, is required to be considered. The candidate selected will join the 12-member coordinating council through 2022.

April 1 is the deadline to apply.

Notarized applications may be delivered in-person or postmarked by April 1, to Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, 1612 N. 24 St., Omaha, NE 68110.

Visit LearningCommunityDS.org to download an application.

The Learning Community creates innovative opportunities for children and families to improve educational outcomes.

It is nationally recognized for its two-generation model which originated in the Learning Community Center of South Omaha in Subcouncil District 5.

