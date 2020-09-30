Letter to the Editor

For the past eight years, I’ve had the honor to serve Bellevue and the state of Nebraska in the State Legislature. As we move into the future, we face new and unique challenges. We need leaders who are willing to work together to find common-sense solutions to benefit our families. Susan Hester will be that kind of leader for Bellevue and Nebraska.

I first got to know Susan when she coached our sons in Science Olympiad. In addition to the lessons in science, Susan taught important lessons about perseverance and discipline. As most teachers know, teachers also learn a lot about the concerns and needs of families in their community. Susan will bring her experience from years of teaching to the Legislature to speak for our families and for the critical importance of a quality education.

Susan is a leader that does not come in with a set political agenda. She will do what she’s done for years, listen, analyze, and find answers to problems. I’m proud to endorse Susan Hester for Legislature. If you live in LD45 join me in voting for Susan on Nov. 3.

Sue Crawford

Bellevue