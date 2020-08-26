 Skip to main content
Library briefs

Here are the programs and events at Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road:

Children’s fall programming will begin on Sept. 1.

The Adult Library Program runs Aug. 17-30. Register at Bellevue.Beanstack.org. There will be weekly prize drawings just for registering. Grand prize entries are earned for reading, attending events (virtual or live), playing online games and completing take-home activity kits.

• Aug. 21-27: Canvas Sun Print Art activity kit pick up at the library.

• Aug. 21-27: Body Butter activity kit pick up at the library.

The Library is open Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Visit bellevuelibrary.org or call 402-293-3157 to preregister or for more information.

