Local Band Bach Mai puts out album despite pandemic

“2020 was supposed to be the year where we played the most shows we ever had,” Mai said. “We were going to release it last summer; we were going to do a big summer tour.”

The summer tour would have aligned best with Kampen’s schedule as a teacher.

All talks of a summer tour were halted in March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began to shut everything down.

Mai said the band had wanted to release the album over the summer and wanted to play as many shows as they could to promote it.

“Honestly, the album ended up coming out in January mostly as a result of trying to motivate ourselves towards something and giving us something to do and feel some sort of momentum after a year of unbearable stagnancy,” Mai said.

He said the release of the album gave him and the rest of the band a sense of relief.

“I think there was so much fear of feeling like we were releasing something at a bad time,” Mai said.

Moving forward, Mai said he wants to release music more frequently.

“This music was written three to four years ago, it was recorded two years ago and now we have more music that we want to write,” Mai said.