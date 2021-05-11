Local Band Bach Mai puts out album despite pandemic

Putting out an album during a regular year could be daunting but during a global pandemic, the process could be near impossible.
Local band Bach Mai took its passion for music and found a way to put out its second full length album — “What You’ve Given” — on Jan. 29 despite the pandemic.
Bach Mai members are Molly Gaughan, lead guitarist, Bellevue resident Joshua von Kampen on the drums, Logan Myers as the bassist ( although for this one time -Matt Capoun is the bassist on the record) and Bach Mai as lead vocalist.
Mai said the origin of the band is actually quite simple.
He said Bach Mai is his Vietnamese name and he had been doing solo music acts for several years before seriously looking for group gig work in 2013 while enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“I was in college then and had played quite a few shows and all that kind of stuff and the band mates, I mostly met through UNO,” Mai said.
The connections were all made in varying ways on UNO’s campus.
Kampen was always around the UNO music building; Gaughan sat next to Mai at graduation and that’s when she was asked to join the band. Myers used to be in a piano class of Mai’s.
Mai said music has always been a passion of his.
“Ever since I was a kid, I would love imitating musicians and things like that and playing my own shows in my brain,” he said. “I did choir ever since elementary school and started doing musicals in middle school and started playing my own music.”
When Mai first started out on his music journey lyric writing was his first love.
“I was really in love with just lyric writing and just the kind of poetry that I followed,” Mai said.
He said one of his favorite musicians to follow was Damien Rice, an “indulgently emotional Irish singer.”
Mai said part of his music is working on being emotionally vulnerable on purpose.
“I’m just trying to combat that whole social norm of dudes being bad at feelings,” Mai said.
He said there is a wave of emotional vulnerability coming from newer generations.
“This current generation of music has a really obvious focus on emotions and guys having feelings as well, and having had generations of dads that taught them not to do that,” Mai said.
The recording of “What You’ve Given” took place a couple years ago and was supposed to release earlier than 2021.
Mia said in preparation for the album he saw as many shows as he could in 2019.
“2020 was supposed to be the year where we played the most shows we ever had,” Mai said. “We were going to release it last summer; we were going to do a big summer tour.”
The summer tour would have aligned best with Kampen’s schedule as a teacher.
All talks of a summer tour were halted in March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began to shut everything down.
Mai said the band had wanted to release the album over the summer and wanted to play as many shows as they could to promote it.
“Honestly, the album ended up coming out in January mostly as a result of trying to motivate ourselves towards something and giving us something to do and feel some sort of momentum after a year of unbearable stagnancy,” Mai said.
He said the release of the album gave him and the rest of the band a sense of relief.
“I think there was so much fear of feeling like we were releasing something at a bad time,” Mai said.
Moving forward, Mai said he wants to release music more frequently.
“This music was written three to four years ago, it was recorded two years ago and now we have more music that we want to write,” Mai said.
Since the album was recorded a couple years ago the band has had several conversations about what the end product would be.
“It’s funny to just look at some of the numbers and just be like, ‘Oh, I guess that’s a song they care about,’” Mai said.
This is the first album where the band wrote all the music together.
“I came in with lyrics and the skeleton of a song, but we would build it from there together,” Mai said.
Mai said because of the collaboration of the band, the sequencing of the album was much easier.
“While we’re writing a song, we would be like, ‘Oh, this song should go right into this song,’” Mai said.
Those interested can listen to the band’s music on its Bach Mai Spotify page or purchase the album on the band’s Bandcamp page at bachmai.bandcamp.com.