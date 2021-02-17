Local Girl Scouts adapt cookie sales to pandemic

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Girl Scout cookies went on sale Feb. 12.

Local Girl Scout Evelyn Olson, 8, recommends the Girl Scout S’mores, which will be discontinued after this year.

A Brownie with Troop 48345, Evelyn will sell door-to-door on her street, as well as drive-thru cookie booths. Booth sales begin Feb. 19.

“Similar to how many businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts will be making adjustments to face the challenges the pandemic presents,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist with Girl Scouts of Nebraska. “Because the cookie funds are so vital to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, we are introducing new sale methods that ensure the safety of Girl Scouts and our volunteers, while giving customers access to easy, safe and touchless transactions.”

Alongside traditional sale methods, Girl Scouts of the USA is giving Scouts the tools for virtual cookie bookies, drive-thru and curbside pickup options, online orders that ship directly to the customers door and a partnership with Grubhub food delivery service.

This year, Evelyn has a goal of about 300 boxes — about the same as the estimated 325 boxes she sold last year.