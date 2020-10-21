Local Police departments to help with drive-thru trick or treating

The Omaha Police Department announced on its Facebook on Oct. 15, that the Southwest precinct will be partnering with four other local agencies to host a drive-thru trick or treating event.

Those interested, can go to the Harrison Street entrance of Seymour Smith Park, 6802 Harrison St., on Oct. 25 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Police officers from Omaha, Bellevue, Ralston as well the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol will be spread throughout the event.

{span}Officers will be handing out candy, showing off cruisers, motorcycles, OPD Mounted Patrol and more.{/span}

There will be other giveaways besides the candy.

For questions, contact Vanessa Urbach at 402-444-7928 or at vanessa.urbach@cityofomaha.org.

