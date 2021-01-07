Local relatives cheer first Space Force astronaut, sworn in aboard space station

“Mike was so good to my brother,” Losee said.

Dennis Duffy grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1964. He attended Kearney State for two years before he was drafted into the Army and assigned to the 25th Infantry Division.

Duffy suffered serious shrapnel wounds when the tracked troop carrier he was riding in hit a mine in Vietnam in July 1968. The Army staff sergeant came home in May 1969.

Duffy worked on a ranch in the Sand Hills and a farm in Missouri, and spent several years in the Navy and Navy Reserve. He settled down to a career as a postal carrier in Lebanon, Missouri.

He was working there when he met Barbara Hopkins, who lived in a nearby town. Both were divorced, and they shared an unusual hobby. They were part of a group of colonial-era reenactors, who dressed in authentic clothing and sang songs dating to the 1700s. They dressed in period clothing for their wedding in 1991. They even recorded albums together.

Mike was already in college then. He had grown up on a farm near Richland, Missouri, but he planned on joining the military from an early age. It was in his blood. His father, Ogle, had flown A-4 Skyhawk jets in the Marine Corps and his uncle, Dale, was a career Air Force pilot.