Looking Ahead - Bellevue

July 3

The community can bring blankets or chairs to Thanksgiving Church, 3702 370 Plaza, as the church will host a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. For safety reasons, attendees are encouraged not to bring their own fireworks.

July 6, July 12, July 13

The Bruins Select Baseball tryouts for its 9u-12u and 13u-14u teams will be held at the Lied Center fields. On July 6, the tryouts for the 9u-12u and 13u-14u teams will begin at 6 p.m.; July 12 at 12:30 p.m. The 9u-12u team will have an additional tryout date on July 12 at Lied Center Fields at 6 p.m. Those interested in participating only need to attend one tryout date. Registration will begin thirty minutes prior to tryout start time.

Age is determined by how old an individual was on April 30, 2020.