Looking Ahead - Bellevue

July 3
The community can bring blankets or chairs to Thanksgiving Church, 3702 370 Plaza, as the church will host a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. For safety reasons, attendees are encouraged not to bring their own fireworks.
July 6, July 12, July 13
The Bruins Select Baseball tryouts for its 9u-12u and 13u-14u teams will be held at the Lied Center fields. On July 6, the tryouts for the 9u-12u and 13u-14u teams will begin at 6 p.m.; July 12 at 12:30 p.m. The 9u-12u team will have an additional tryout date on July 12 at Lied Center Fields at 6 p.m. Those interested in participating only need to attend one tryout date. Registration will begin thirty minutes prior to tryout start time.
Age is determined by how old an individual was on April 30, 2020.
July 13–July 15 Cornerstone Christian School will host at volleyball camp at the Bellevue Junior Sports Association building, 1001 High School Drive. The camp is for fourth through 12th graders. The cost is $35 and includes a camp shirt. Grades fourth through sixth will train from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Grades seventh through eighth will train from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Grades ninth through 12th will train from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Campers should bring a water bottle, knee pads, athletic clothing and gym shoes. Questions can be forwarded to BJSA at 402-292-2572 or by emailing admin@bjsa.omhcoxmail.com.
