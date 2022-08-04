 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man gets probation for attempted sexual assault in Bellevue car wash

A 45-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Aug. 2 to four years of probation after pleading no contest to attempted sexual assault of a woman at a Bellevue car wash.

A Sarpy County District Court judge also ordered Roberto I. Sanchez Jr. to register as a sex offender. Sanchez agreed to plead no contest to the charge after it was reduced from first-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors also dismissed a charge of third-degree sexual assault.

Sanchez was found guilty of kissing and sexually assaulting a woman about 1 p.m. Nov. 29, 2020, in the car wash bay at Big John’s Car Wash in Bellevue. Bellevue police arrested him later that day.

