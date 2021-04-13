Meet-A-Teacher: Jessica Bailey

Name: Jessica Bailey

School: Central Bertha Barber Elementary

What do you teach?: School counseling lessons.

Experience: Masters of Science in School Counseling, K-12.

Hobbies: Gardening, DIY Projects and anything outdoors.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator?: Volunteer work with foster children, foster camps, mentoring and volunteering with children in church children ministries.

How do you spend your summer vacation?: Gardening, DIY Projects, traveling, trainings and seminars to continue learning.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator?: I love to help children build skills for future success. I love developing all the relationships with staff, students, families and the community.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be: I would probably be a counselor out in the community working with youth. That is where my heart is, helping youth and families.