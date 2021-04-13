 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet-A-Teacher: Jessica Bailey
0 comments

Meet-A-Teacher: Jessica Bailey

  • 0
20210414_bl_meetateacher

Jessica Bailey

Name: Jessica Bailey

School: Central Bertha Barber Elementary

What do you teach?: School counseling lessons.

Experience: Masters of Science in School Counseling, K-12.

Hobbies: Gardening, DIY Projects and anything outdoors.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator?: Volunteer work with foster children, foster camps, mentoring and volunteering with children in church children ministries.

How do you spend your summer vacation?: Gardening, DIY Projects, traveling, trainings and seminars to continue learning.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator?: I love to help children build skills for future success. I love developing all the relationships with staff, students, families and the community.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be: I would probably be a counselor out in the community working with youth. That is where my heart is, helping youth and families.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert