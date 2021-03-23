Meet-A-Teacher: Stacy Elshire

Name: Stacy Elshire
School: Central Elementary
What do you teach?: I’m a Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP)
Experience: 26 years
Hobbies: Decorating, church activities, trying new restaurants with my husband and sons, and going to baseball games.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator?: I always knew I wanted to work with children who had special needs so I majored in Special Education. But while working a summer job in a day care center, I tried to help a little boy speak more clearly because others were making fun of him for his speech impairment. At the time, I didn’t know there was a job that allowed you to do that for a living. When that Fall semester started, I picked up a book that my best friend had been reading for a class in Speech-Language Pathology and was hooked instantly! The rest has been the best career I could have ever imagined. (My best friend stuck with it too so we have SO much fun talking shop together!)
How do you spend your summer vacation?: We love to relax at my parents’ place on Greers Ferry Lake in Arkansas where we can swim, ski, kayak, and hike around Sugar Loaf Mountain.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator?: Seeing our students beam with pride when they’re successful, or helping them through a challenging moment in learning are equally rewarding. I’m blessed to work with an amazing, caring staff at Central so I truly love being at work!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be: Because of the joy I feel working with students with disabilities, I would probably be a Resource Teacher if I wasn’t a SLP.