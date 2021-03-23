Meet-A-Teacher: Stacy Elshire

Who or what influenced you to become an educator?: I always knew I wanted to work with children who had special needs so I majored in Special Education. But while working a summer job in a day care center, I tried to help a little boy speak more clearly because others were making fun of him for his speech impairment. At the time, I didn’t know there was a job that allowed you to do that for a living. When that Fall semester started, I picked up a book that my best friend had been reading for a class in Speech-Language Pathology and was hooked instantly! The rest has been the best career I could have ever imagined. (My best friend stuck with it too so we have SO much fun talking shop together!)