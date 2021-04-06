Meet-A-Teacher: Tara O’Connor

Name: Tara O’Connor.
School: Bellevue Elementary
What do you teach?: Elementary school counselor.
Experience: 17 years teaching sixth grade, six years as an elementary school counselor. Most of my career was spent in Kansas.
Hobbies: Reading and traveling.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator?:
My aunt taught kindergarten and then became an elementary school counselor. I could never have a “desk job.”
How do you spend your summer vacation?:
This year we will visit some states we haven’t visited before and we will visit family and friends that we haven’t been able to see during the pandemic. I also do some flower gardening.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator?:
Watching students overcome challenges and develop their skills and personalities.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be: an event planner of some type.