Meet-A-Teacher: Tara O’Connor

Name: Tara O’Connor.

School: Bellevue Elementary

What do you teach?: Elementary school counselor.

Experience: 17 years teaching sixth grade, six years as an elementary school counselor. Most of my career was spent in Kansas.

Hobbies: Reading and traveling.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator?:

My aunt taught kindergarten and then became an elementary school counselor. I could never have a “desk job.”

How do you spend your summer vacation?:

This year we will visit some states we haven’t visited before and we will visit family and friends that we haven’t been able to see during the pandemic. I also do some flower gardening.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator?:

Watching students overcome challenges and develop their skills and personalities.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be: an event planner of some type.