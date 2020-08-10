Metallica drive-in concert coming to Bellevue

Metallica is coming back to Nebraska this month. Sort of.

The metal legends will play a live concert, their first in more than a year, near their California headquarters. It will then be edited and mixed before being broadcast to hundreds of drive-in movie theaters across the country on Aug. 29.

Bellevue's Twin Creek Cinema is the only Omaha area drive-in that will host the concert. Other venues in Nebraska include the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds in Lincoln, Midwest SkyView Drive-in in Scottsbluff, Sandhills Drive-in in Alliance and TK-Starlite Drive-in in Neligh.

Tickets, $115 per vehicle, go on sale via Ticketmaster on Aug. 14. Each ticket admits one standard car or truck with no more than six people per vehicle.

Every ticket purchase will also include four digital downloads of Metallica's "S&M2," its second live album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony. The album will be released Aug. 28.

Metallica last performed in Nebraska in 2018.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band has won eight Grammy Awards and is in the top 20 best-selling artists of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.