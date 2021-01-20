Midlands Community Foundation funds accepting scholarship applications

Midlands Community Foundation is now accepting applications for several of its charitable funds:

• The Mark and Rose Delaney Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to current or incoming high school students at a high school that is operated by the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. The fund will award one, one-time $500 scholarship to the student. Applicants must show financial need, be involved in non-academic, extracurricular activities and be in top 50% of their class.

• The Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship is a scholarship available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. The fund will distribute two, one-time $1,500 scholarships. Applicants also must show financial need, exemplary community service and active volunteerism, maintain at GPA of 2.5 or above and be in the top 50% of class.

Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific scholarship guidelines and/or applications. Scholarship funds can be established at MCF to help local students pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities, and trade or technical schools after high school graduation. These funds allow donors to give back to the community through their name or the name of a loved one while also receiving tax benefits.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.