Midlands Community Foundation moves grant applications online

Midlands Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations providing services in Sarpy and Cass Counties.

The Foundation has changed the process for submitting grant requests: all applications and supporting materials will now be submitted online.

Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines and for a link to the online application. Applications are due by Feb. 1.

The Foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets or conferences.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.

For more information, call 402-991-8027.

