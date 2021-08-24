Midwest Pirate Fest returns to port

The Midwest Pirate Fest is making its return to the Bellevue Berry Farm after taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, the community can expect to see the swashbuckling’ festivities they know so well. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
This year’s festival theme is “Fowl Adventures” and hints at the featured act for 2021: the Raptor’s Keep, a swooping and high-flying raptor review and bird show.
Howard Coffin, director of the pirate festival, said in the last three years the event has grown.
“We brought in bigger talent, we’ve augmented our cast of people that are there, so it’s really a much bigger deal,” Coffin said. “We’re all just excited to get out and do all of those things that feel normal.”
Owls, hawks and other birds of prey will dazzle onlookers in multiple shows each festival day.
Two different scavenger seek-and-finds will be set up throughout the festival grounds. One is fun and playful for the whole family, while the other will take some time and careful thought.
The festival will include a treasure hunt each day that consists of a crafted message — ready each day at 2 p.m. in front of the pirate ship — giving attendees clues to find the $100 treasure.
There are five stages of unique performances, an interactive pirate ship, sword play, dozens of costumed pirate performers, rum tasting, savory vittles and artisan vendors offering their wares.
Coffin said it is the immersive experience the Midwest Pirate Festival provides that sets it apart from other events in the area.
“Our cast is dressed up as pirates, they’re dressed up as the British Navy, they’re dressed up as fantastical folks and then we decorate with flags, banners and all kinds of stuff,” Coffin said.
He said the festival can be enjoyed by all ages.
“We invite everybody to get caught up in that immersive kind of feel, as if you are part of a seaside town feel, as if you’re getting a unique look into the life of the pirate king,” Coffin said.
Admission to the Midwest Pirate Fest — Aug. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. — is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 or under. Children age two and younger are free. Fans can avoid the lines and purchase advance tickets at MWPirateFest.com and on Facebook.com/MidwestPirateFest.