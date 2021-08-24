Midwest Pirate Fest returns to port

The Midwest Pirate Fest is making its return to the Bellevue Berry Farm after taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, the community can expect to see the swashbuckling’ festivities they know so well. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

This year’s festival theme is “Fowl Adventures” and hints at the featured act for 2021: the Raptor’s Keep, a swooping and high-flying raptor review and bird show.

Howard Coffin, director of the pirate festival, said in the last three years the event has grown.

“We brought in bigger talent, we’ve augmented our cast of people that are there, so it’s really a much bigger deal,” Coffin said. “We’re all just excited to get out and do all of those things that feel normal.”

Owls, hawks and other birds of prey will dazzle onlookers in multiple shows each festival day.

Two different scavenger seek-and-finds will be set up throughout the festival grounds. One is fun and playful for the whole family, while the other will take some time and careful thought.