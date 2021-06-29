Movie Review 'A Quiet Place: Part Two'

I appreciated the expanded-upon world of the movie, wherein the first film’s focus is on the family. In this sequel it showcases how the aliens have affected others in the world.

The two actors that stood out the most to me were Simmonds and Cillian Murphy as Emmett. Murphy fills in for the role as father and reluctant hero.

Murphy does a great job at playing a man that is clearly broken and does not want anything to do with the outside world. I honestly did not know it was Murphy playing Emmet as the character visually looks starkly different to the real life person.

Simmonds is without a doubt the main focus of the film and I thoroughly enjoyed the childlike innocence being slowly shredded until eventually the character is someone who is ready to save the world.

While I did love this movie and would rank it highly on my list of all time great-sequels, there is one problem.

“A Quiet Place: Part Two” is predictable. I knew what certain characters were going to do and when monsters were going to pop up. Despite the predictability, I had a great time and yes, screamed in fear.