Movie Review 'A Quiet Place: Part Two'

Have you ever been to a movie where it made you feel guilty for crunching on popcorn?
Well I did this last weekend when I went to see “A Quiet Place: Part Two,” where even the slightest snack being unwrapped or popcorn ingested broke the tense silence of the film and drew the ire of the theater.
I went ahead and gladly emptied my large bucket of popcorn because no one can resist movie theater popcorn.
I have to start off by saying that the movie is a great sequel and is short, sweet and to the point.
The entire film clocks in at an hour and 36 minutes.
The runtime helped the movie because there was no time for filler scenes and the film just focused on what the audience cared about: monsters going after people.
This is the type of movie you can see with a date and still feel like you have the whole day to do other things.
The eerie silence throughout the movie lends itself to some incredibly tense scenes and I have to admit that every jump scare got me and had me yelling obscenities.
I truly felt immersed in the movies universe and felt like at any turn, a monster would lurk out to eat me.
The opening scene of “A Quiet Place: Part Two” is a masterpiece in of itself.
John Krasinski directed the opening so well that it should be studied in film schools for years to come.
Krasinski, who is well known for his role in the iconic television series, “The Office,” has crafted a immensely scary world where the lore and potential for sequels is exciting.
I really think the scares are earned throughout the film and are not entirely cheap jump scares. Nothing is more of a bore fest when a movie solely relies on having monsters jump out and burst my eardrum with noise.
In “A Quit Place: Part Two” when there is no dialogue, I really zoned on in the characters facial expressions and felt the fear was genuine.
Genuine is a word that would probably best describe this film: it is genuinely scary, genuinely heartfelt and, of course, genuinely entertaining.
The plot is straightforward and fast-paced.
Following the deadly events at home in the first movie, the Abbott family — consisting of Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott, Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott and a newborn baby — must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.
Forced to venture into the unknown, the family quickly realizes that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that they must face.
I appreciated the expanded-upon world of the movie, wherein the first film’s focus is on the family. In this sequel it showcases how the aliens have affected others in the world.
The two actors that stood out the most to me were Simmonds and Cillian Murphy as Emmett. Murphy fills in for the role as father and reluctant hero.
Murphy does a great job at playing a man that is clearly broken and does not want anything to do with the outside world. I honestly did not know it was Murphy playing Emmet as the character visually looks starkly different to the real life person.
Simmonds is without a doubt the main focus of the film and I thoroughly enjoyed the childlike innocence being slowly shredded until eventually the character is someone who is ready to save the world.
While I did love this movie and would rank it highly on my list of all time great-sequels, there is one problem.
“A Quiet Place: Part Two” is predictable. I knew what certain characters were going to do and when monsters were going to pop up. Despite the predictability, I had a great time and yes, screamed in fear.
If someone is a horror fan, they should see this. If someone is not a horror fan, they should still see this movie because this series is a good entry in the horror genre.