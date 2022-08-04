MUD asks homeowners to stagger watering their lawns

Exceedingly hot, dry weather has pushed demand for water in the metropolitan area to as much as a million gallons in a four-minute period, prompting MUD to call for voluntary water conservation.

The metro area hadn't seen significant rain in nearly a month, since the July 4 holiday, when about 1½ inches fell. The National Climate Prediction Center says the odds favor a warmer and drier than average next two weeks.

MUD is asking that people and companies schedule lawn watering based on their address.

Those with addresses ending in an odd number should water on Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Those with addresses ending in an even number should water only on Tuesdays, Thursdays or the weekend.

Additionally, the utility asks that people check their hoses, sprinkler heads and faucets for leaks.

The recent million-gallons-per-four minutes is the equivalent of 360 million gallons per day. In contrast, MUD has the capacity to pump a total of 318 million gallons per day. The record rate of consumption occurred during the drought of 2012, when peak demand reached the equivalent of 388 million gallons a day.

MUD provides water to more than 600,000 people in the metro area. It has three water treatment plants and draws water from along the Missouri and Platte Rivers.