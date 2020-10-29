Museum offers virtual historic tour of Bellevue Cemetery

Eventually, the college was expanded again and Big Elk’s remains were moved to City Hall until 1954, when the Sarpy County Museum/Historical Society raised the money for a headstone. A bench in Big Elk’s memory was added to the site about 10 years ago.

• Fenner Ferguson was the first supreme court justice of the Nebraska territory, assisting the first territorial legislature in writing our first code of laws. After three years, he resigned and was later elected as a delegate for the territory in Congress.

• James Fowler is one of 38 Civil War veterans buried at the Bellevue Cemetery. He enlisted shortly after the war began, believed to have served in serious battles including the battles of Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. He was wounded in the Battle of Chancellorsville, taking seven months to heal. Historical records show Fowler was the sheriff and jailer of Nemaha County, later becoming the commandant of the old soldiers and sailors home in Seward County.