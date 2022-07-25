Nebraska men charged in shootings undergoing mental competency evaluations

Four men charges in shootings are currently undergoing mental competency evaluations to determine if they understand the cases — and the court process — against them.

The competency evaluations are designed to help ensure that defendants are able to assist in their defense and that they understand the nature of the charges and the roles of the attorneys and judge. Such evaluations can be a precursor but don’t necessarily mean that the defendants are pursuing an argument that they were not guilty of their crimes by reason of insanity.

Instead, at the competency stage, court officials are seeking to restore the men’s mental health to the point that they understand the basics of the court system. Such a process can delay trials as the men wait for a perpetually jammed Lincoln Regional Center to free up mental health experts’ time to evaluate them.

That process is currently underway with three men charged in brazen Omaha shootings as well as Roberto Silva Jr., who has pleaded guilty to killing two employees of a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue.

Silva is awaiting a death penalty hearing in Sarpy County District Court after admitting he killed Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and critically injured Zoey Lujan, then 18, and Kenneth Gerner, then 25, on Nov. 21, 2020.

Silva, 25, reportedly was upset after he had been cited for using someone else’s Sonic app to illegally purchase food at the store.

Unlike the other three, Silva’s competency evaluation was ordered after, not before, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. The affidavit laying out the reason Silva needed an evaluation was sealed, though an attorney made reference to Silva’s mental health deteriorating while in solitary confinement.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the process is somewhat rare but is necessary to ensure that prosecutors get proper justice for victims.

Education is sometimes combined with medication to address underlying mental health issues. Once restored, the defendant proceeds to trial.

“If it’s raised as an issue, the best thing to do is have them evaluated as to whether they’re competent to stand trial,” Kleine said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with whether (they were mentally competent) during the underlying crime.

“It’s important to get it cleared up so the court is assured they can assist in their own defense.”