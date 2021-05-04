 Skip to main content
Nebraska Renaissance fair dazzles crowds at Bellevue Berry Farm
The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska returned to the Bellevue Berry Farm after a one-year hiatus on May 1 and 2.

This past weekend’s festival featured live jousting, festival fare, a variety of merchants and live performances.

On May 8 and May 9, the festival will be centered on “Celts ‘n’ Kilts.”

Children will have an opportunity to make their own free Emerald Isle-inspired craft while the older folks have a chance to enter the Shapely Leg & Kilt Contest.

The second weekend will bring a new roster of artisans, performers and cast characters.

No weekend is entirely the same, but both feature a large selection of festival foods, adult beverages, original and unique merchandise, historical festivity and hands-on activities.

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will work with the Bellevue Berry Farm to post safety signage, event rules and to provide a healthy festival environment.

Single-day admission costs are $14 for adults and $8 for children, ages 3 to 12 cost. Tickets can be bought online at renfestnebraska.com.

