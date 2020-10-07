New Compounds Pharmacy opens in Bellevue

Beyond Dispensing Pharmacy & Compounding, 2206 Longo Drive Suite No. 209, has opened in Bellevue and serves as the city’s only locally owned pharmacy.

The new pharmacy is owned by Rebecca Jones, Charles Tomlinson (pharmacist-in-charge), and Kristy Gustafson.

Beyond Dispensing Pharmacy & Compounding is focused on proactive prescription management, cost savings and helping providers and patients with customized medication solutions through its own in-house compounding services.

“What’s in a name? We feel our name says it all, in that we look beyond just dispensing medication,” Tomlinson said in a press release. “Its our mission and passion to help our customers navigate through insurance co-pays and medication needs for cost savings.”

Beyond Dispensing Pharmacy & Compounding is the home of “.10¢ Meds,” and offers a free antibiotic program.

Beyond Dispensing Pharmacy & Compounding also serves as a resource for businesses to help their employees receive maximum prescription benefits from their health care plans.

The pharmacy offers free prescription reviews to help customers find savings opportunities.

For more information, go online to beyonddispensing.com.

