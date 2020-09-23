New house permits soar in area, but commercial construction pipeline slows

After a lackluster showing last year, new house construction in the Omaha area is amping up again.
But a different pipeline of building projects that doesn’t involve residences — offices, schools, hotels and other commercial space — is slacking compared to booming performances of recent years without COVID-19.
The contrast is reflected in new construction data from the Greater Omaha Chamber. The information, gleaned from planning departments across nine counties, is based on building permits issued toward the start of projects.
Because the construction process generally takes several months or years, permit data is viewed as a forward-looking indicator of a community’s economic growth.
Check out these details:
- The number of permits to build new single-family houses in the nine-county area jumped 33% during a three-month stretch ending Aug. 1, compared to the same time span a year before. The climb follows a year in which the annual permit count hit a five-year low.
- On the nonhousing and commercial side, the dollar value of construction projects launched during those same three months plummeted 39% compared to the equivalent time frame in 2019, the chamber reported. For perspective, the total price tag of commercial construction (new and renovations on existing structures), surpassed the $2 billion mark in each of the past two years, whereas investment for 2020’s first seven months was less than $650 million.
- Meanwhile, this year’s Omaha-area home sales (of both new and existing homes) has outpaced last year’s count through August by about 4%, according to the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service. Houses are being snapped up quicker, in an average 24 days versus 27. The supply of for-sale homes is down a whopping 44% this August over last. And the median closing price this year compared to last has risen by 7%.
Local real estate experts say the busier housing scene has much to do with the promise of continued low interest rates, which translates into more buying power for first-time and move-up buyers.
Some also point to COVID-19 for nudging folks into buying and designing their own homes, even as the global health crisis has had the opposite effect on many businesses that have avoided big spends during the pandemic.
“It’s times like this that houses are much more important to us,” said Shawn McGuire of Celebrity Homes, typically the most prolific homebuilder in the state. “Home is not only a place to live, more and more it’s where we work.”
McGuire said he’s seeing an intensified appetite for suburban living and attributes it in part to the coronavirus. He asks: Are buyers more comfortable in a condo with shared elevators and common areas or in their own house with a yard?
“It’s a big deal right now — security of not only your health, but your investment,” McGuire said.
A look at local planning board agendas provides insight into the growing demand for homebuilding.
This month in Omaha, for example, that city’s board entertained numerous plans by various developers seeking to turn land into house lots. The new neighborhoods carry alluring names such as Sanctuary Ridge, Anchor View, Vistancia, Heartwood Estates, Benson Gardens, Silver Valley, Peavy Village Estates and North Streams.
The plans ranged from a northwest Omaha farm carved into 132 home lots to a single house hoping to rise in urban Little Bohemia.
Gene Graves is among area developers so bullish on the local homebuilding climate that he’s juggling multiple new and emerging neighborhoods.
“As far as the eye can see, we’ve got low, low interest rates — so that is moving the needle,” he said.
Graves has a hand in Sarpy County’s new Sapphire Hills, Ashbury Hills, Springfield Pines and Belterra subdivisions. He’s about to go to the Papillion Planning Board with the proposed 427-acre, mixed-use Oak Leaf subdivision near 72nd Street and Capehart Road.
Oak Leaf would produce more than 800 single-family homes in the price range of nearly $300,000 to $800,000, and add (in phases) more than $500 million in value over the next decade.
Graves, of Graves Development Resources, believes there is plenty of buyer demand. He’s even looking to hire a few more people to help keep up with an expanding workload.
The chamber’s Mark Norman sees positive ripples in the multiplying rooftops.
He said an attractive housing supply should boost the chamber’s recruitment efforts, as it tries to lure residents to the Omaha area from more densely populated regions hit harder by the pandemic.
“People are looking for the quality of life our region has to offer,” he said. “Construction activity is a good thing for our trades; it’s a sign of a growing community.”
Alex Epstein, a commercial broker with OMNE Partners of Omaha, said he is not too concerned about the dip in construction permit activity for commercial and nonresidential structures.
He thinks activity will rebound — perhaps even “surge” later with the release of pent-up demand — as COVID-19 clears and corporate executives regain confidence about forecasting their future needs.
But, he said, the pandemic effectively stalled many business decisions about expanding workforces and workplaces.
“That short-term indecisiveness creates this drastic lag in commercial building permits,” he said.
Moving forward, Norman, the chamber’s director of business attraction and expansion, envisions a shift in the type of commercial construction — more manufacturing and distribution space, for example, and less traditional office and retail structures.
Ryan Sawall of McCarthy Building Cos. in Omaha already is predicting a banner year for McCarthy in 2021, buoyed by construction projects for core clients that include health care and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.
Of the housing market, Norman said the chamber expects a continued strong pace.
“For commercial construction, we’re going to come back but it will be a slower climb.”
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224
