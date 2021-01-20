New members sworn in to Papio NRD board

Two recently-elected members of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors were sworn in Jan. 14.
Patrick Bonnett, who previously served on the Papio NRD Board from 2012 to 2016, replaces Mark Gruenewald in Subdistrict 9.
Phil Davidson, City of Bellevue Community Relations Coordinator, defeated incumbent John Wiese in Subdistrict 11.
Incumbent Larry Bradley, a former board member who rejoined the Papio NRD Board in 2017, retains his seat in Subdistrict 3 after defeating challenger Christian Mirch.
Incumbents Ted Japp (Subdistrict 1), Rich Tesar (Subdistrict 5) and Danny Begley (Subdistrict 7) ran unopposed.
Additional members of the Papio NRD Board of Directors include Fred Conley (Subdistrict 2), Tim McCormick (Subdistrict 4), Jim Thompson (Subdistrict 6), Tim Fowler (Subdistrict 8), Kevyn Sopinski (Subdistrict 10).
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors is an 11-member board that sets policy for Papio NRD programs and projects and oversees a $75 million annual operating budget.