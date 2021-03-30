New Nebraska Earth Day Passport program to debut this year

Sarpy County Earth Day and Earth Day Omaha are partnering to bring the community the new Nebraska Earth Day Passport.

The Nebraska Earth Day Passport is an online app that will deliver Earth Day events and activities that connect attendees with exhibitors.

The annual Earth Day program is designed to raise awareness for the need to nurture and protect the environment and provide “how-to” education.

The format of both Sarpy County and Omaha Earth Day events have been changed from a one-date event to a month long series.

The month-long series will feature various activities and in-app “Passport Challenges” that will take place from April 15 to May 15.

Activities will include individual, on-demand, on-site and Zoom-style formats.

In addition to the month-long mobile passport program, a pared-down “Mini Earth Day Omaha” celebration will take place in Elmwood Park on April 17 that will include socially-distanced activities, community recycling and compost collections as well as the annual Friend of the Environment Award presentation.

