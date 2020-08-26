After extensive search, City of Bellevue names its police chief

After an extensive search, the City of Bellevue on Wednesday named Kenneth Clary the new chief of the Bellevue Police Department.

Tom Dargy, whom city officials say did an excellent job in the interim capacity, has manned the position since January.

Clary comes to Bellevue with over 25 years of experience, having worked for the Iowa State Patrol since 1994, according to a news release. Throughout his career he has served in a variety of roles, including district commander, statewide tactical commander, assistant operations commander, professional standards bureau and CALEA accreditation coordinator. For the last five years, he served in his current assignment as an area commander (captain).

Clary received his Master in Public Administration degree from Upper Iowa University and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was selected by the National Institute of Justice as a Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) Scholar (where he served from 2016-2019). He also graduated from the FBI National Academy (Session 269), completed the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) – Leadership in Police Organizations training and Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

He currently serves as an executive fellow for the National Police Foundation, as the board co-chair for the IACP – Police Research Advancement Section and was inducted into the Center for Evidence-Based Policing Hall of Fame in 2019.