Election 2020: Local/county results

The move is happening because of the city’s continued growth — through annexations and the recently completed decennial census. Creating a sixth ward will enable each representative to serve about 10,000 residents, Mayor Rusty Hike said. Voting districts will be altered slightly, Hike said, noting that the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is working on creating updated voting boundaries.

Although the initiative allows for the process to happen within two years, Hike told the Leader he expects everything to be finalized much sooner.

“I think once we get the census data, MAPA — they’ve already been working on it a little bit — will put together some thought processes and share that with us,” Hike said. “They’re trying to keep all the candidates in the district that they want – that kind of thing.

“I think it will all go pretty quick once we get that data.”

Retaining his seat for the third election is Ward 3 Councilmember Paul Cook, who defeated Mike Knebel by gathering 3,459 votes (67.92%) to his opponent’s 1,588 (31.18%). Cook was previously seated in 2012 and 2016. Twice, he has served as the body’s president (2015 and 2019).