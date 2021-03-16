Nightwatch E-4Bs move to Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN — If any military units still exist in the smoking ruins of some future atomic Armageddon, Lt. Col. Derek Ligon and his Nightwatch crew may well be the commanders still talking to them from high in the sky.
Ligon, 44, flies the giant E-4B airborne command post out of its headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, and the job of his unit — the 595th Command and Control Group — is to carry out military communications in case of a national catastrophe, including nuclear war. A rotating battle staff of 70 hopes the day never comes that role is needed. But they are prepared if it does.
“If there was a nuclear detonation, our systems would continue to operate,” said Ligon, deputy commander of the 595th Command and Control Group, which runs the Nightwatch program. “It’s the survival platform to make sure we can always communicate with our forces around the world, no matter the conditions.”
With two of the E-4B jets as his backdrop, Ligon spoke in the morning chill on March 11 at the Lincoln Airport. That’s where the Nightwatch aircraft will operate for the next 18 months while Offutt’s runway is completely reconstructed for the first time in its 80-year history. Workers began tearing up the old runway early last week.
Ligon said Lincoln works well as a temporary home for E-4Bs. The airfield was actually constructed as an Air Force base in the early 1950s, and its 12,901-foot runway is even longer than the one at Offutt.
That’s important because the planes — which are military variants of the civilian Boeing 747-200 — are some of the biggest in the Air Force fleet. They often rumble down the runway with up to 35,000 gallons of fuel, at a gross takeoff weight of up to 800,000 pounds.
“It needs a long runway, which is why Lincoln is ideal for our temporary operation,” Ligon said.
Lincoln Airport is also familiar ground for E-4B crews. It’s only 55 miles southwest of Offutt, and they frequently use the airfield to practice touch-and-go takeoffs and landings.
The jets have also operated there during previous runway repair projects at Offutt. And in March 2019, the 595th quickly relocated its flight ops to Lincoln for several months after floodwaters inundated the unit’s headquarters building and hangar with water up to 8 feet deep.
The 595th Group’s stretch of apron was used by nuclear-armed B-47s 60 years ago, until the Offutt-based Strategic Air Command retired the bombers (which had a horrendous safety record) and the Air Force closed the Lincoln Air Force Base in 1966.
It is also adjacent to the area being used by its Offutt neighbors, the 55th Wing, which operates a fleet of 28 reconnaissance aircraft. The 55th Wing spent nearly $32 million to renovate an old B-47 hangar as its temporary flight operations center during the runway project. Up to 900 military and civilian employees will work there.
The 595th Group will occupy a much smaller footprint. Ligon said from 18 to 80 maintenance personnel will work in Lincoln at a time out of a mobile office at the airfield. They will carry out the maintenance outdoors, though, because the Lincoln Airport doesn’t have a big enough indoor space for such big planes. Few places do.
“There’s not a lot of hangars that can support an E-4B or a 747,” Ligon said.
The unit considered erecting a temporary hangar, as the 55th Wing did, but decided it was less costly to carry out heavier maintenance at other Air Force bases until the $144 million Offutt runway project is finished in September 2022.
By that time, Ligon said, post-flood renovation of the 595th Group’s facilities also is expected to be complete.
A new $16 million flight simulator for the E-4B will open in La Vista, too, in March 2022 — the first time the unit will have its own simulator since the aircraft entered the fleet in the 1970s.
