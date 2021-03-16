Nightwatch E-4Bs move to Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN — If any military units still exist in the smoking ruins of some future atomic Armageddon, Lt. Col. Derek Ligon and his Nightwatch crew may well be the commanders still talking to them from high in the sky.

Ligon, 44, flies the giant E-4B airborne command post out of its headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, and the job of his unit — the 595th Command and Control Group — is to carry out military communications in case of a national catastrophe, including nuclear war. A rotating battle staff of 70 hopes the day never comes that role is needed. But they are prepared if it does.

“If there was a nuclear detonation, our systems would continue to operate,” said Ligon, deputy commander of the 595th Command and Control Group, which runs the Nightwatch program. “It’s the survival platform to make sure we can always communicate with our forces around the world, no matter the conditions.”

With two of the E-4B jets as his backdrop, Ligon spoke in the morning chill on March 11 at the Lincoln Airport. That’s where the Nightwatch aircraft will operate for the next 18 months while Offutt’s runway is completely reconstructed for the first time in its 80-year history. Workers began tearing up the old runway early last week.