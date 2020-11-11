Offutt Group hosts ‘Families of the Deployed’ event at Bellevue Berry Farm

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The 55th Mission Support Group became the first group to host a “Families of the Deployed” event Oct. 23 at the Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch.

The quarterly event was planned to coincide with Halloween festivities and included food, rides and giveaways as part of the activities available to 100 family members of deployed Team Offutt service members.

The 55th MSG commander, Col. Alan Dayton, attended the event and provided opening remarks.

“Going down range on a deployment is the easy part because we’ve trained you, we’ve given you equipment, heck, we’ve even given you a suitcase and the cloths to put in the suitcase,” Dayton said. “But when we leave folks behind, you our families are doing the hard work … you are truly our heros.”

Food and admission was sponsored by the Offutt Advisory Council and the Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch provided their lodge free of charge for the event.

Twenty members of the 55th MSG volunteered to run the event organized by Master Sgt. Lalainesharon Flores from the 55th Force Support Squadron.