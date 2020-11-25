Offutt named one of six finalists for new Space Command Headquarters

“I think we have a lot going for us,” she said. “It’s always tough going against the bigger bases.”

Several of the other finalists have long connections with space, too. Patrick Air Force Base is near the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, where NASA has launched rockets since the beginning of the Space Age. Redstone is the site of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, a hub of space technology and research. Peterson Air Force Base had been the headquarters of the Air Force Space Command since 1982 and is the interim headquarters of SpaceCom.

In April 2019, an earlier list of six possible headquarters sites that did not include Offutt was leaked to the media, provoking a backlash from lawmakers in states not on the list.

The U.S. Space Force — created late last year as a new branch of the military — later ordered the site competition to be restarted with new criteria. Peterson and Redstone are the only carryovers from the earlier list.

Omaha-area Rep. Don Bacon a retired Air Force brigadier general who commanded the Offutt-based 55th Wing, said Offutt’s inclusion shows the military’s appreciation for this area.